Bus driver disciplined after blowing through red light

Posted 3:39 PM, December 7, 2018, by

Image from video from Jesse Carter

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A school bus driver has been disciplined after a video showed the bus speeding through a red light.

Jesse Carter of Parchment says he was driving to work last month when he saw the bus speeding on Riverview Drive in Parchment. The bus blew past a red light.  Carter posted the video online and it got almost 700 shares.

Comstock school officials forwarded the video to the school transportation supervisor, who then disciplined the driver.  Details were not released.

We’ll have more on FOX 17 News starting at 4:00 p.m.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment