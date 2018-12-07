× Bus driver disciplined after blowing through red light

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A school bus driver has been disciplined after a video showed the bus speeding through a red light.

Jesse Carter of Parchment says he was driving to work last month when he saw the bus speeding on Riverview Drive in Parchment. The bus blew past a red light. Carter posted the video online and it got almost 700 shares.

Comstock school officials forwarded the video to the school transportation supervisor, who then disciplined the driver. Details were not released.

