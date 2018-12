GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — First responders are working to clear the scene of an accident after a car crashed into a pole, causing the transformer to fall into the street.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Fuller Avenue and 3 Mile Road in Grand Rapids.

Fuller Avenue has been closed south of 3 Mile since the crash.

No word on any injuries but more than 200 customers in the area are without power, according to the Consumers Energy Outage Map.