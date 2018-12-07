Central Michigan University moves to improve campus housing

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Central Michigan University is moving forward on the first part of a $76 million campus housing improvement project.

The Mount Pleasant school’s Board of Trustees approved $13 million Thursday to improve the residence life experience for students. The planned work in 2019 includes modernizing the North Residence Hall Complex as well as improvements at the South and East residence hall complexes.

This first phase also includes demolition of Barnes Hall, which opened in 1951 and is the only remaining residence hall on campus with community bathrooms.

There are two other phases anticipated as part of the project in 2020 and 2021. That work includes construction of a North Campus Wellness Center; modernization of the Merrill and Robinson residential restaurants; and demolition and replacement of Northwest Apartments and Kewadin Village.