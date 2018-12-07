Deals for early morning shoppers in Holland on Saturday

HOLLAND, Mich. — Early morning shoppers have the chance to score some deals in Holland on Saturday.

Over 30 stores are participating in the Early Morning Shopping Jam from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. with savings between 25% and 30% off at least one item.

“We are excited to be a part of the Downtown Holland Shopping Jam this year,” said Matt Hamm, Horizon Bank’s Holland Market President. “We look forward to handing out holiday treats to shoppers that morning! Look for us during the event front of GDK Park or stop by and see us at our downtown branch at 77 East 8th Street during business hours.”

Here’s a look at all participating stores:

Apothecary Gift Shop

Blu Veranda

Borrs Shoes and Accessories

Carolyn Stich Studio

Cherry Republic

Downtown Antiques & Home Furnishing

Engedi Salon

Frances Jaye

Fris Downtown

Gazelle Sports

Gezellig Home and Garden

Glik’s Boutique

Glik’s Men’s Shop

Harbor Wear

Home and Company

jb and me

jj marche

Karla’s Place

Merle Norman Cosmetics

Reader’s World

SandCastle for Kids

Seedlings

Silver Fox II Jewelry

Spring Sweet

Studio K Clothing Co

The Blackbird

The Seasoned Home

Thomas A. Davis Jeweler

Threads on 8th

TIKAL

Tip Toes

Urban Found