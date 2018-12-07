Deals for early morning shoppers in Holland on Saturday

HOLLAND, Mich. — Early morning shoppers have the chance to score some deals in Holland on Saturday.
Over 30 stores are participating in the Early Morning Shopping Jam from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. with savings between 25% and 30% off at least one item.
“We are excited to be a part of the Downtown Holland Shopping Jam this year,” said Matt Hamm, Horizon Bank’s Holland Market President. “We look forward to handing out holiday treats to shoppers that morning! Look for us during the event front of GDK Park or stop by and see us at our downtown branch at 77 East 8th Street during business hours.”
You can find out more about the event by clicking here.
Here’s a look at all participating stores:
Apothecary Gift Shop
Blu Veranda
Borrs Shoes and Accessories
Carolyn Stich Studio
Cherry Republic
Downtown Antiques & Home Furnishing
Engedi Salon
Frances Jaye
Fris Downtown
Gazelle Sports
Gezellig Home and Garden
Glik’s Boutique
Glik’s Men’s Shop
Harbor Wear
Home and Company
jb and me
jj marche
Karla’s Place
Merle Norman Cosmetics
Reader’s World
SandCastle for Kids
Seedlings
Silver Fox II Jewelry
Spring Sweet
Studio K Clothing Co
The Blackbird
The Seasoned Home
Thomas A. Davis Jeweler
Threads on 8th
TIKAL
Tip Toes
Urban Found