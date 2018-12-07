DeBoer’s career night helps Grand Valley women upset top-ranked Ashland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich -- It was a highly anticipated matchup between No. 15 Grand Valley and No. 1 Ashland on Thursday night at GVSU Fieldhouse Arena. The Eagles defeated the Lakers four times last season, twice in the regular season, once in the GLIAC championship and again in the NCAA tournament. However in this matchup, it was all Lakers. South Christian alum and Laker junior, Jenn DeBoer led the way with a career-high 32 points as Grand Valley improves to 7-1 overall on the season and will likely see their No. 15 ranking soar in the new poll next week.

The Lakers are home Saturday night at 6:00 pm against Wayne State.