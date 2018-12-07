Factory worker gets 5 years for putting glass shards in cups

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man caught placing glass shards into shipments of plastic foam cups to fast-food restaurants has been sentenced to five years in prison.

A statement from U.S. Attorney Russell M. Coleman on Thursday said 44-year-old Waylon J. Horton of Munfordville pleaded guilty in July to tampering with consumer products.

Horton was charged in 2016 after Michigan-based Dart Container Corp. contacted authorities about possible product tampering involving Horton while he was employed by the company at a plant in Horse Cave.

The prosecutor’s office said Horton put glass in cups on two separate occasions in 2016 that were then shipped to fast food restaurants. The statement says glass pieces were found in cups at three different restaurants in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana.

