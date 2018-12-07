Food Fight Fridays: Plainwell High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINWELL, Mich. -- We visited our final school this morning for our FOX 17 Food Fight Fridays and officially have our winner!

Plainwell High School took home the trophy collecting more 12,229 lbs of food, all of that going right back into their community for the Plainwell Christmas Project.

A big thanks to all the students, staff and community members throughout west Michigan who have collected 49,268 lbs of food since the beginning of our Food Fight Fridays.

Thornapple Kellogg High School coming in second place with nearly 8 thousand pounds and East Kentwood in third with nearly 7 thousand pounds.