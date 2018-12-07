Forest Hills Northern tops Forest Hills Eastern in rivalry game

Posted 11:32 PM, December 7, 2018, by , Updated at 12:10AM, December 8, 2018

ADA, Mich -- In the highly anticipated matchup of Forest Hills, the Huskies of Forest Hills Northern came out on top of the Hawks of Forest Hills Eastern, 76-63 the final.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s