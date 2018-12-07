× Fraternity host toy drive at Western Michigan University

KALAMAZOO, Mich — A group of college students are holding a toy drive Saturday, and they’re hoping music, food, and entertainment will get you to help.

Omega delta phi is putting on their annual toy drive at the Bernhard Center at Western Michigan University in the north ballroom from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The drive goes to benefit abused and neglected kids in the Kalamazoo community.

Students from the fraternity will be performing, plus there will be food, music, and a photo booth.

Admission to the event is just one toy donation. If you would like to learn more, search this event on Facebook.