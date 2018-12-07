Fraternity host toy drive at Western Michigan University

Posted 11:23 PM, December 7, 2018, by

Courtesy of Meijer

KALAMAZOO, Mich — A group of college students are holding a toy drive Saturday, and they’re hoping music, food, and entertainment will get you to help.

Omega delta phi is putting on their annual toy drive at the Bernhard Center at Western Michigan University in the north ballroom from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The drive goes to benefit abused and neglected kids in the Kalamazoo community.

Students from the fraternity will be performing, plus there will be food, music, and a photo booth.

Admission to the event is just one toy donation. If you would like to learn more, search this event on Facebook.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s