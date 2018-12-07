Friday’s Friend: Dino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dino is an 8-year-old mixed breed and is a part of the Humane Society of West Michigan's Silver Paws program, so his adoption is fee waived. However, he is heartworm positive so there will be a fee for his heartworm treatment ($100) and for his heartworm medication (approximately $65). He has been known to get along with other dogs. Dino is a happy fella who has a lot of energy despite his older age.

Over the next two weekends, artist Dino Benvenuti will be live painting pictures of people's pets. He'll paint a custom acriylic portrait of yoru pet either live or from a picture for $25. Dino will donate 20% of each purchase to the Humane Society. Here's a list of dates and Pet Supplies Plus locations of when you can get one:

December 7 - Grandville

December 8 - 28th Street in Wyoming

December 14 - Kalamazoo Avenue

Also on December 8, stop by Fruition Acai & Juice Bar for a sweet treat and to help animals in need! All day they will be donating 15% of the sales back to HSWM.

For more information, call 616-453-8900 or visit hswestmi.org.