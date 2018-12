Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich -- After falling behind 14-4 eight minutes into the game, it was an uphill battle for the Grand Valley men's basketball team as they hosted Ashland on Thursday night. Despite tying it up 18-18 in the opening half, the Lakers then fell victim to a 14-0 Ashland run and fell behind for the rest of the game, falling 74-63. Jake Van Tubbergen added 14 while Jeremiah Ferguson added a team-high 16 points for the Lakers.

GVSU falls to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in GLIAC play.