HOLLAND, Mich -- In another game back in the remodeled Civic Center, the Holland Christian boys basketball team pulled away from South Christian to secure a 53-43 win while improving to 3-0 on the young season.
Holland Christian improves to 3-0 with win over South Christian
-
Battle of OK Black unbeatens leads the Blitz in Week 8
-
Holland Christian 22, South Christian 19
-
Rematches featured on the season finale of the Blitz
-
Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz
-
125-year-old rivalry renews on Week 6 of the Blitz
-
-
West Catholic, Unity Christian playoff showdown leads the Blitz in the 1st round
-
West Michigan Christian picks up another win defeating Muskegon Catholic Central
-
Hamilton starts season strong with win over South Christian
-
Unity Christian beats Portland to claim Division 5 state championship
-
Hudsonville, Jenison renew rivalry in week 5 of the Blitz
-
-
OK Conference crossovers headline week 3 on the Blitz
-
High school football playoff pairings announced
-
West Michigan Conference title game leads week 7 of the Blitz