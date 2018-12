Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich -- Davenport men's basketball team has been a pleasant surprise this season, now 8-1 overall after a tough 73-70 win over Wayne State on Thursday night. Wayland alum Avery Hudson once again led the way for the Panthers with a team-high 19 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and two steals.

Davenport is home again on Saturday and will take on No. 19 Ashland at 3:00 pm.