× Live reindeer at Otsego district library

OTSEGO, Mich — Santa Clause is in West Michigan this weekend and he’s bringing some special guests along with him.

Families will be able to visit with Santa and his reindeer at the Otsego District Library Saturday.

The holiday festivities will run from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. with plenty of fun activities for kids including telling Santa what they want for Christmas, holiday craft making, and reindeer petting.

There will also be free hot chocolate, doughnut holes, and popcorn. For more details visit the library’s website.