Mother charged with child abuse after 3-month-old seriously injured

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Kent County mother is in jail on child abuse charges after allegedly shaking her three-month-old child.

The Kent County Sheriff says deputies were called Thursday to the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital on reports of a child with injuries consistent with “shaken baby syndrome.” The child suffered serious injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

The incident allegedly happened in the 1400 block of Glen Park NW in Sparta Township.

The Kent County Prosecutor charged the child’s mother with 1st and 3rd Degree Child Abuse on Friday. She is being held on a $250,000 bond and will be arraigned on Monday.