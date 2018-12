HOUGHTON LAKE, Mich. – How fast can deer jump out in front of your vehicle?

A Michigan State Police trooper’s dashcam shows just how fast an uneventful drive can change.

A sergeant from the Houghton Lake post had a close call with some deer this morning. It’s a Christmas miracle that he didn’t hit them. pic.twitter.com/VsRRMMDwXg — @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) December 7, 2018

The post calls it an early “Christmas miracle.”