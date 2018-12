Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- You may know him from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Comedian and actor Nathan Macintosh joins us in studio ahead of his performance at Dr Grins comedy club inside the B.O.B. this weekend.

There are two shows Friday at 8 & 10:30 p.m. and Saturday at 5:30, 8, & 10:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased online.