Pedestrian killed in Holland Thursday night identified

Posted 12:39 PM, December 7, 2018, by

HOLLAND, Mich. – Officials have released the name of a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday night.

Officers with the Holland Department of Public Safety say that Michael Johnson, 37, of Allegan, was killed when he was hit by a driver a of a Honda Odyssey at M-40 and Waverly Road at about 8:00 p.m.  The driver, a 51-year-old Holland man, was not injured.

Police say that another driver told them that they also almost hit Johnson because they didn’t see him.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call Holland DPS at 616-355-1122.

 

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s