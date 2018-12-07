Pedestrian killed in Holland Thursday night identified

HOLLAND, Mich. – Officials have released the name of a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday night.

Officers with the Holland Department of Public Safety say that Michael Johnson, 37, of Allegan, was killed when he was hit by a driver a of a Honda Odyssey at M-40 and Waverly Road at about 8:00 p.m. The driver, a 51-year-old Holland man, was not injured.

Police say that another driver told them that they also almost hit Johnson because they didn’t see him.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call Holland DPS at 616-355-1122.