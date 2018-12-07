Police: Mutilated body found in Grand Rapids home is missing Kalamazoo woman

Posted 7:06 PM, December 7, 2018, by , Updated at 07:15PM, December 7, 2018

Ashley Young

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Police say that a woman’s body found mutilated earlier this week is the body of a missing Kalamazoo woman.

Police notified the family of Ashley Young Friday before releasing the details via Twitter.

Young was last known to be traveling to Grand Rapids from the Kalamazoo area on Thursday, November 29. She was last seen at Mulligan’s Pub in the Eastown neighborhood at about 1:30 a.m. that night.

Police found a body, mutilated, at a home in the 900 block of Franklin SE on Sunday December 2.  Jared Chance was taken into custody on Sunday at the home. Police announced charges of Mutilation of a Dead Body and Concealing the Death of an Individual for Chance on Tuesday, December 4. He was arraigned on those charges on Wednesday, December 5.

Police had not been able to determine the identity of the body from regular procedures because of the mutilation that occurred.

