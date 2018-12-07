Santa visits special needs students in Ottawa County

Posted 9:34 AM, December 7, 2018, by , Updated at 09:42AM, December 7, 2018

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- Santa visited with students at Ottawa Area Center in Allendale this week. They had their pictures taken and recieved personalized gifts.

