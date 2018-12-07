SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich -- The Schoolcraft girls basketball team defeated Delton Kellogg, 47-36 at home after solid outings from Gabi Saxman and Adrienne Rosey.
Schoolcraft girls defeat Delton Kellogg, 47-36
