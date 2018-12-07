Secret Service detail for Bush, code name ‘Timberwolf,’ ends

Posted 11:42 AM, December 7, 2018, by

The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard for burial at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas on December 6, 2018. DAVID J. PHILLIP/AFP/Getty Images

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Secret Service has ended its detail for George H.W. Bush after nearly 40 years of protecting the former president, who was known by the code name “Timberwolf.”

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath says the agents’ detail officially ended at 6 a.m. Friday following Bush’s burial on Thursday at his presidential library at Texas A&M University.

Bush died on Nov. 30 at the age of 94. He was buried next to his wife, Barbara, and their daughter Robin, who died at age 3.

Secret Service agents served as honorary pallbearers during some of this week’s events honoring the 41st president. On Twitter, the agency paid tribute to Bush and shared photos from 2013 , when Bush shaved his head in support of an agent’s 2-year-old son who had leukemia.

