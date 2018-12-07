SNRB Dance Academy Ceili team wins Mid-America Regional Championships

Posted 12:13 PM, December 7, 2018, by , Updated at 12:12PM, December 7, 2018

SRNB Dance Academy's Ceili Under 10 Mixed Team took first place at the Mid-America Regional Championships.

With this win, the team will now have the opportunity to compete at the World Irish Dance Championships held in Greensboro, North Carolina.

This was SRNB's third year attending the competition, and the first time they've won. Watch the video above to see the talent that won them the regional championship.

Want to help support the dance group? Come to Hooley on the Grand, SRNB's annual fundraiser, on March 2. It's a dinner and a show, where proceeds help keep costs low for their annual summer camp. The show will take place at The Waldron House from 6 - 11 p.m.

Interested in joining the SRNB Dance Academy? Visit bhraonainirishdance.com or email info@bhraonainirishdance.com.

