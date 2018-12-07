Spectrum Health offering free plant-based cooking class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Spectrum Health Culinary Medicine Program is excited to be able to offer classes to the community for the very first time on the importance of food as a tool in achieving our best health.

Armed with expertise on behavior change, mindfulness, plant-based nutrition, obesity, and chronic disease management, the culinary medicine team is dedicated to evolving and elevating the current conversation about nutrition. They want to remove the distractions of fad diets, and focus on the hard science of a well-balanced diet.

Kristi Artz, lead physician for the Spectrum Health Culinary Medicine team, talks about the importance of a plant based diet and shares a couple simple and healthy plant-based recipes for the holidays.

There's a Plant Based Community Class taking place on Thursday, January 24 at the Downtown Market.

To register, visit spectrumhealth.org/culinarymedicine.