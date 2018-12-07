The DanceOff to showcase local talent & raise money for charity

Posted 11:36 AM, December 7, 2018, by , Updated at 11:34AM, December 7, 2018

Some of West Michigan's best dancers will be going head to head all to raise money for a local nonprofit at the 5th annual DanceOff on Saturday.

25 local contestants will perform three rounds of competition, judged by three local dance professionals. The event awards the top dancer with a grand prize of $500, there will be a $300 prize for 2nd place, $100 for 3rd place.

Over the past five years, the DanceOff has raised over $12,000 for the Well House. Well House provides safe, affordable housing to the homeless.

Watch the video above to get a sample of what audiences can see at this charity dance-off.

The competition takes place at the Pyramid Scheme on December 8. Doors open at 7 and the competition begins at 8 p.m.

Tickets cost $10, with proceeds going towards Well House.

Get tickets and more information at thedanceoff.co.

