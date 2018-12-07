Tips on how to save on your heating bill this winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- Consumers Energy is reaching out to customers and area businesses, to offer tips on how to save money on your heating bills during the cold winter months.

Look at your thermostat settings, to set your heat at 68 degrees when you are home, and drop it down to 65 degrees while you are away.

Make sure you have a professional inspect your furnace every year to make sure it's running efficiently and replace your filter.

You should also be checking for leaks in your windows and doors.

If you're in need of assistance, call 2-1-1.

For more information about Consumer's Energy click here.