Trump says he wants Nauert as next UN ambassador

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he’ll nominate State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert (NOW’-urt) to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Trump describes Nauert to reporters as “very talented” and “very smart.”

Nauert is to replace Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor who announced in October that she would step down as ambassador at the end of this year.

Nauert is a former Fox News Channel reporter who had little foreign policy experience before becoming State Department spokeswoman. If confirmed by the Senate, she would be a leading administration voice on Trump’s foreign policy.

Trump made the announcement to reporters Friday as he departed the White House for a trip to Kansas City.