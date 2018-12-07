Two ramps in downtown Grand Rapids to close for the weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two different ramps on I-196 in downtown Grand Rapids will close this weekend. Both will be closed just for the weekend.

First, the ramp from Ionia Avenue to westbound I-196 will be closed from Saturday, December 8, 7 a.m., to no later than Monday, December 10, 5 a.m. During that time, enter westbound I-196 at College Avenue or northbound US-131 from Pearl Street.

The ramp from westbound I-196 to northbound US-131 will be closed from Saturday, December 8, 7 a.m., to no later than Monday, December 10, 5 a.m. The detour requires you to continue west on I-196, exit at Lane Avenue, enter eastbound I-196, move quickly into the far left lane to take the ramp to northbound I-196.