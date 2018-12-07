HUDSONVILLE, Mich -- Calvin Christian junior Brock Stevens had 31 points on Friday night at Unity Christian but it was the Crusaders coming away with the 69-54 win.
Unity Christian spoils Brock Stevens’ big night by beating Calvin Christian
-
No rest, no problem: VanKoevering and Unity Christian get big opening night win
-
Unity Christian advance to state championship after 4-0 win over Ludington
-
Tri-Unity Christian 22, Colon 14
-
Allendale gets impressive win over Calvin Christian
-
Unity Christian 31, Holland 22
-
-
Hopkins 52, Calvin Christian 12
-
Backcourt propels East Kentwood past South Christian in season opening win
-
West Catholic, Unity Christian playoff showdown leads the Blitz in the 1st round
-
Jason Beckman leads Hope to win over Grace Christian
-
Battle for OK Red leads week 9 of the Blitz
-
-
Rematches featured on the season finale of the Blitz
-
Small numbers and no practice field, no problem for Tri-Unity Christian
-
Unity Christian 40, Oakridge 37