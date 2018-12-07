Unity Christian spoils Brock Stevens’ big night by beating Calvin Christian

Posted 11:42 PM, December 7, 2018, by , Updated at 12:08AM, December 8, 2018

HUDSONVILLE, Mich -- Calvin Christian junior Brock Stevens had 31 points on Friday night at Unity Christian but it was the Crusaders coming away with the 69-54 win.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s