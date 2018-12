× Victims identified in White Pigeon fire

WHITE PIGEON, Mich. – The victims in a fatal fire in White Pigeon, Michigan have been identified.

Jessica Gould, 36, and Lonnie Ray Bingaman, 7, were killed in the house fire that broke out Tuesday morning. Nine other people living in the home were able to escape.

Morris Motorsports on US-12 and Sevison Road has been leading an effort to raise support for the victims. For more on how to help, click here.