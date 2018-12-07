MUSKEGON, Mich -- The West Michigan Christian girls basketball team improved to 2-0 on the new season with a 69-17 win over Muskegon Catholic Central on Friday night.
West Michigan Christian picks up another win defeating Muskegon Catholic Central
-
125-year-old rivalry renews on Week 6 of the Blitz
-
Six West Mich teams heading to State High School Football finals
-
Round 2 of playoff matchups and times set
-
Battle of OK Black unbeatens leads the Blitz in Week 8
-
Michigan HS Football State Semi-Finals set
-
-
Saline beats Rockford by a nose in H.S. football quarterfinals
-
Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz
-
State Quarterfinal HS Football Playoff Games announced
-
Rematches featured on the season finale of the Blitz
-
OK Conference crossovers headline week 3 on the Blitz
-
-
West Catholic, Unity Christian playoff showdown leads the Blitz in the 1st round
-
Michigan AP Division 5-6 Football All-State List
-
Howardsville to Mount Pleasant: Dylan Jergens pledges to CMU