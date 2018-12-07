Western Michigan hockey notches fifth straight victory

Posted 11:57 PM, December 7, 2018, by , Updated at 12:03AM, December 8, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- The Western Michigan hockey team trailed 2-1 entering the third period but scored two late goals to come away with a 3-2 victory over Minnesota-Duluth.

