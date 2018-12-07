What’s On: NFL broadcasting schedule for Week 14

Posted 9:42 AM, December 7, 2018, by

FOX 17 – The Detroit Lions head west this week, so they get a later time slot this week in NFL action.

The Lions play at 4:25 p.m. in Arizona versus the Cardinals here on FOX 17. The 4-8 vs 3-9 matchup gets the crew of Tim Brando and Brady Quinn making the call for the game.

Fox does have the double-header this week, so here on FOX 17, we’ll have the Mike McCarthy-less Green Bay Packers hosting the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 p.m.  West Michigan’s single CBS game is the Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs at 1:00 p.m.  The Bears play the Rams on Sunday night.

Next week will be the final Fox Thursday night game of the season with the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the Chiefs.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s