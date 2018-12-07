What’s On: NFL broadcasting schedule for Week 14

FOX 17 – The Detroit Lions head west this week, so they get a later time slot this week in NFL action.

The Lions play at 4:25 p.m. in Arizona versus the Cardinals here on FOX 17. The 4-8 vs 3-9 matchup gets the crew of Tim Brando and Brady Quinn making the call for the game.

Fox does have the double-header this week, so here on FOX 17, we’ll have the Mike McCarthy-less Green Bay Packers hosting the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 p.m. West Michigan’s single CBS game is the Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs at 1:00 p.m. The Bears play the Rams on Sunday night.

Next week will be the final Fox Thursday night game of the season with the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the Chiefs.