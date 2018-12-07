Woman wins new $50K smile

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Lisa Weller will get a full restoration treatment. The treatment also includes replacing her missing teeth. Dentists at the Advanced Oral Surgery and Dental Implant Studio picked her out of 500 applicants.

According to her application, she can't eat , laugh or smile because she worries about what others will think of her smile.

"With Lisa`s case, she really deserves it," said John McMahom, a restorative dentist. "It`s a genuine sense of need and appreciation, and on our end, we`re just a grateful to be able to give back."

This is something their office hopes to continue every year.