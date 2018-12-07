Wyoming tops Jenison on the road in a thriller

Posted 11:38 PM, December 7, 2018, by , Updated at 12:08AM, December 8, 2018

JENISON, Mich -- In a battle of early unbeaten teams, Wyoming came out in front of Jenison, 55-53 the final.

