12-year-old donates talent contest winnings to children’s hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After taking first place at a local talent competition, a local 12-year-old has decided to donate part of her winnings to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

The children’s hospital holds a special place in Aubrianna Vance’s heart. The young woman has spent a lot of time in her life in and out of the hospital. But her outlook on life couldn’t be any more positive.

“I have tons of medical problems but I still do what I love. I don’t let that get in the way of doing what I love,” Aubrianna tells us. And what she loves, is dancing.

Recently she won first place at local competition Kentwood’s Got Talent for her dance moves.

“They gave this (check) to me on stage… and they asked me what I would want to do with the money, and I said I would want to give it to Devos and have them be able to have kids do what they love in the hospital.”

The 12-year-old waited until the hospital was in the midst of it’s annual Radiothon, during which time the hospital matches whatever anyone donates.

She handed over her $200 check with a giant smile on her face.

“I would have surgeries and I would stay in my room for a couple of days… They make me feel like i’m always at home and I want other people to feel that way too.”

In total, about $327,000 was raised during this year’s Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Radiothon.