6 killed and dozens injured in stampede at concert

CORINALDO, Italy (CNN) — A stampede at a rap concert in an Italian nightclub killed five teenagers and one adult, and left dozens of people injured early Saturday, authorities said.

At least 35 people were wounded in the chaos at the Lanterna Azzurra nightclub in Corinaldo, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

Hundreds of people had been waiting to see popular rapper Sfera Ebbasta perform when someone in the club sprayed an “irritant substance,” leading to a stampede, the civil protection agency said.

Five teenagers and a woman who had accompanied her daughter to the concert were killed, said Luigi Di Maio, a deputy prime minister. He identified those killed as Asia Nasoni, 14; Daniele Pongetti, 16; Benedetta Vitali, 15; Mattia Orlandi,15; Emma Fabini, 14; and 39-year-old Eleonora Girolimini. “These (victims) are young people. It’s absurd to die this way. As a government we will do everything we can to clarify the circumstances and make sure the security norms were followed,” Maio posted on Facebook. Numerous paramedics were seen treating concertgoers on the street following the stampede.