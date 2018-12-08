Ashley Young family spokesman speaks with FOX 17

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- After the Grand Rapids Police Department on Saturday released DNA evidence confirming that a body found earlier in the week in a Grand Rapids home was that of Ashley Young, 31, of Kalamazoo, the spokesman for Ashley Young's family spoke with a FOX 17 news crew on Saturday, and said the following:

"My name is Kellie Boers. I am.the missing persons advocate who has been helping with Ashley's missing persons case. The family has decided not to make comment. From my point of view as an advocate of the missing and who has spoken with many of her family and friends, Ashley is an amazing human being who is kind, always has a smile for everyone whose path she crosses, has a fantastic outlook on what life has to offer and who believes that caring and having love for her friends and family are the best things on Earth. One of her best traits is not only the radiant beauty we can see on the outside, it's the beauty that shown from within her heart.

'If I bought you a smile, would you wear it?'"

