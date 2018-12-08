Braun’s 25 points helps Grand Rapids Catholic Central to win over West Ottawa

Posted 11:37 PM, December 8, 2018, by , Updated at 12:07AM, December 9, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- In the Winter Breakout Invite it was West Ottawa and Grand Rapids Catholic Central in the nightcap. Cougar senior Austin Braun would have a game-high 25 points to lead the Cougars over the Panthers.

