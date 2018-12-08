Ferris State defeats Minnesota State, advances to D-II national title game

MANKATO, Mn. — The Ferris State Bulldogs are heading to the NCAA Division II national championship game.

Early Saturday evening, the Bulldogs beat the Minnesota State Mavericks, 42-25, in their playoff game at Blakeslee Stadium in Mankato, Minnesota. Ferris State will play three-time national champion Valdosta State (13-0) next Saturday, December 15th at 4 p.m. for the title in McKinney, Texas.

The Bulldogs struck twice within less than a minute late in the game. Derrick Portis scored after a fumble recovery with 4:57 left in the game, to give Ferris State a 17-point lead. Moments before that, Marvin Campbell scored a touchdown on a one-yard rush with 5:10 left in the game, per a Twitter post by Ferris State Football.

Earlier, it tweeted around 5:30 p.m. EST Saturday: “DION EARLS TO THE HOUSE! 55-yard receiving TD by Earls from Campbell…”. Quarterback Jayru Campbell, the former Cass Tech high school star, is a finalist for the Harlon Hill Award as the nation’s best player in Division II. Campbell also made the America Football Coaches Association All-America team, along with offensive tackle Devon Johnson. Dion Earls had 38 receptions and 416 yards with four touchdowns heading into the contest.

The undefeated Bulldogs (15-0) were the No. 2 seed in Super Region 2, whereas the Mavericks (13-0) won the Super Region 4 title last week.