Forest Hills Northern picks up second win in 24 hours with victory over Grandville

Posted 11:40 PM, December 8, 2018, by , Updated at 12:07AM, December 9, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- In the Seventh Annual Winter Breakout Invite, Forest Hills Northern came away with an 80-53 win over Grandville to give them their second win in as many days after beating Forest Hills Eastern on Friday.

