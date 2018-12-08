GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- In the Seventh Annual Winter Breakout Invite, Forest Hills Northern came away with an 80-53 win over Grandville to give them their second win in as many days after beating Forest Hills Eastern on Friday.
Forest Hills Northern picks up second win in 24 hours with victory over Grandville
