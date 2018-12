× Get a dozen of Krispy Kreme doughnuts for a dollar

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Krispy Kreme is bringing back one of its best deals in honor of the ‘Day of the Dozens’ this year.

On Wednesday, December 12th the company is selling a dozen doughnuts for just one dollar.

Customers can pick up any flavor and combination of doughnuts.

To qualify for the promotion, all you have to do is buy one dozen at regular price.

For more details visit Krispy Kreme’s website.