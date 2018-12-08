Grand Rapids Union uses fast-paced offense to big win over University Prep

Posted 11:44 PM, December 8, 2018, by , Updated at 12:06AM, December 9, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Grand Rapids Union had no problem scoring during the Winter Breakout Invite on Friday night at Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School, defeating University Prep, 87-61.

