ALLENDALE, Mich -- After falling to Ashland at home in their previous game, the Grand Valley men's basketball team exploded for 95 points in the 95-62 win over Wayne State on Saturday night.
Grand Valley men’s basketball rebounds with blowout win over Wayne State
