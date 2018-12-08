High-speed chase broken off in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies broke off a high-speed pursuit Saturday evening, after the driver reached speeds up to 110 miles per hour.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority told FOX 17 early Saturday evening it didn’t know what precipitated the chase, which began shortly after 6 p.m. at US-31 and Croswell Street in Port Sheldon Township. The pursuit was terminated around 6:28 p.m.

But not before police laid down some spike strips at a couple of locations, as the allegedly fleeing vehicle went northbound on US-31, westbound on Quincy Street in Holland Township and into Robinson Township.

Central Dispatch says the police pursuit ended at 136th Avenue and Fillmore Street.

There were no reports of chase-related injuries.