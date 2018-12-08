Kent county receives grant to raise student achievement

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Schools across Kent County are receiving more than $700,000 dollars to help improve academic achievement.

The grant comes from the Michigan Department of Education.

Officials say the grant  will support better student outcomes by addressing challenges for teachers including recruitment, professional development, and retention.

Some of the school districts benefiting include Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kentwood Public Schools, Godfrey Lee Public Schools and more.

School districts must use all funds this school year.

See the full list with the other 65 schools awarded by MDE here.

