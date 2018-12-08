Know the Law – Proposition 3 promote the vote
-
Know the Law- Redistricting laws in Michigan
-
Cedar Springs city council may ban marijuana facilities before Prop 1 takes effect
-
MI becomes first Midwest state to legalize recreational marijuana
-
Know the Law- Michigan court system
-
Know the Law – Election Law
-
-
Michigan Senate OKs minimum wage, sick time initiatives
-
Know the Law – Landlord tenant basics
-
Marijuana backers look for Midwest breakthrough in November
-
Natural Law candidate for governor says third place ‘would be a miracle’
-
Know the Law- Lame Duck Session
-
-
Schwarzenegger in East Lansing: ‘Terminate gerrymandering’ with Prop 2
-
Michigan Legislature OKs minimum wage, sick time initiatives
-
Sick leave advocates plan 2020 ballot drive if law gutted