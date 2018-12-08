× Man arrested in North Carolina teen’s abduction & killing

LUMBERTON, N.C. (CNN) — A man in detention on unrelated charges has been arrested in the kidnapping and killing of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar, who was abducted last month outside her home in southeastern North Carolina.

The eighth-grader was kidnapped from her driveway on November 5 in Lumberton, about 95 miles from Raleigh. An abductor forced her into a relative’s idling SUV and drove off, prompting an Amber Alert.

Michael Ray McLellan is charged in Hania Aguilar’s kidnapping and death.

Hania’s body was found last week in water off a rural road in Robeson County, while the stolen SUV was abandoned less than 10 miles from the home, authorities said.

Michael Ray McLellan, 34, has been charged with 10 felonies, including first-degree murder and statutory rape of a person under age 15, Shelley Lynch, public information for the FBI’s Charlotte office, said in a statement.

Already in custody on unrelated charges, McLellan went before a state magistrate at the Robeson County Detention Center early Saturday. He’s being held there without bond.