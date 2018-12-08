Mattawan pulls away from Dansville for a 53-44 win

Posted 11:42 PM, December 8, 2018, by , Updated at 12:06AM, December 9, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Despite trailing by a point in the final quarter, Mattawan was able to pull away from Dansville for a 53-44 win in the Seventh Annual Winter Breakout Invite at Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School.

