Saturday launches quiet weekend around West Michigan  

Posted 8:34 AM, December 8, 2018, by , Updated at 09:09AM, December 8, 2018

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will see decreasing cloud cover throughout Saturday as we work towards a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will work into the upper 20s and lower 30s, but feel colder. With high pressure settling in and sticking around the sunshine is expected to stay in West Michigan for several days.

 

Temperatures will slowly creep up towards the 40s as we stay dry through Tuesday. Late on Wednesday our first rain chance will arrive. The main chance for rainfall will hold off until Friday with scattered showers.

